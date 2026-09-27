Government Officer Caught Taking Bribe In EMI-Style Payments In Jagtial

Jagtial: A Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) was allegedly caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe in instalment-like payments in Metpally of Jagtial district, Telangana.

The accused officer was identified as Daroj Padma, the Child Development Project Officer. According to the preliminary information, she allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of ₹1,000 from each of 21 Anganwadi centres.

The total amount allegedly demanded for three months was ₹63,000. The bribe was reportedly sought in exchange for not submitting negative reports against the Anganwadi centres.

Based on a complaint, ACB officials reportedly laid a trap and caught the officer while she was allegedly accepting the bribe amount.

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The ACB is conducting a detailed investigation into the allegations and is examining whether similar demands were made from other Anganwadi centres under her jurisdiction.

Further details regarding the case and action against the accused officer are awaited.