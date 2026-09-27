Senior And Junior Students Clash At Engineering College In NTR District

Kanchikacherla: A clash broke out between senior and junior students at MIC College in Kanchikacherla of Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district, creating tension on the college campus.

According to preliminary information, an argument reportedly developed between students from the senior and junior batches and later escalated into a physical confrontation. The students allegedly attacked each other during the incident.

The clash reportedly caused concern among other students and college staff. The exact reason behind the dispute has not yet been established, and further details are awaited.

College staff immediately informed the police after the situation came to their attention. Police personnel are expected to inquire into the incident and speak to the students and college authorities to establish what led to the confrontation.

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The authorities are also likely to examine whether any disciplinary action needs to be taken against the students involved. Details regarding any injuries or complaints filed in connection with the incident have not yet been confirmed.

Further information is awaited as the police and college authorities continue to assess the situation.