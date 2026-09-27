Son Allegedly Attacks Parents Over Property In Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A property dispute allegedly led to an attack on an elderly couple in Kukatpally’s Alwin Colony, with CCTV footage reportedly capturing the incident.

According to the complaint, Nagarjuna, the younger son of the victims, approached the police alleging that his elder brother, sister-in-law and her brother attacked their parents over a property-related dispute.

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The incident reportedly took place in Alwin Colony. The CCTV footage is said to have recorded the alleged assault, which is now being examined by the police as part of the investigation.

Based on Nagarjuna’s complaint and the available CCTV footage, police registered a case against the accused and began an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are expected to question the individuals involved and examine the CCTV recording and other available evidence. Further details regarding the condition of the elderly couple and the sections invoked in the case are awaited.