Hyderabad Police Help Pregnant Woman Stranded Amid Ganesh Immersion Traffic

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming act of humanity during the heavy traffic and restrictions imposed for the Ganesh immersion processions, Hussaini Alam police came to the aid of a pregnant woman who was stranded at Shahali Banda X Roads in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The woman was reportedly unable to book a cab due to the heavy barricading and traffic restrictions in the area during the Ganesh immersion rush. With roads crowded and vehicular movement restricted, she was left struggling to find transportation to reach a hospital.

Detective Inspector Dasru Nayak and Constable Rajitha noticed the woman’s plight and immediately stepped in to help. Understanding the urgency of the situation, the police personnel arranged transportation for her in their patrol vehicle.

The police team drove the pregnant woman to Asra Hospital, where she could undergo a medical check-up.

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The timely assistance by the Hussaini Alam police personnel drew appreciation, highlighting the importance of police support for residents during large-scale public events and traffic restrictions.

The incident also underscored the challenges faced by emergency and essential-service seekers during major festival processions, when extensive barricading and traffic diversions are put in place to manage large crowds.