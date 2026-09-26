Hyderabad Resident Drowns in Krishna River During Somashila Ganesh Immersion

Somashila: A 40-year-old Hyderabad resident died after drowning in the Krishna River during a Ganesh immersion festival at Somashila in Kollapur.

According to the available information, a group of devotees from Uppuguda in Hyderabad had travelled to Somashila to participate in the Ganesh immersion festivities. After completing the immersion rituals, some members of the group entered the Krishna River to take a bath.

During the incident, Raju, 40, reportedly lost his footing while bathing and was swept away by the strong current. His companions immediately raised an alarm and informed the police about the incident.

Police personnel launched a search operation in the river to locate the missing man. After a search, rescuers recovered Raju’s body from the river.

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The incident caused panic among the members of the group and cast a pall of gloom over the victim’s family. Police have taken up the necessary procedures following the recovery of the body.

Authorities have urged visitors and devotees taking part in immersion festivities to exercise caution while entering rivers and other water bodies, particularly in areas with strong currents.