Kaleshwaram Motors Activated as Godavari Water Lifted into Ananthagiri and Ranganayaka Sagar Reservoirs

Hyderabad: Pumping operations under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme have commenced to lift Godavari water into the Ananthagiri and Ranganayaka Sagar reservoirs, following a demand by BRS leader T. Harish Rao to utilise the available river flows for irrigation.

Harish Rao had recently urged the Telangana government to operate the available Kaleshwaram pumps and use Godavari floodwaters to replenish depleted reservoirs and support farmers. In a letter to Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, he called for the pumping stations to be operated continuously to make use of the available water.

According to the details provided, two pumps at the Annapurna Pumphouse are lifting around 6,400 cusecs of Godavari water into the Ananthagiri Reservoir.

Similarly, two pumps at the Ranganayaka Sagar Pumphouse are lifting around 6,600 cusecs of water into the Ananthagiri Reservoir.

The activation of the motors comes amid concerns over depleted water levels in several reservoirs linked to the Kaleshwaram project. Harish Rao had pointed out that reservoirs including Annapurna and Ranganayaka Sagar were at low levels despite continuing flows in the Godavari.

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The Kaleshwaram project’s Link-IV is designed to convey water from the Mid Manair Reservoir towards Kondapochamma Sagar while feeding reservoirs including Ananthagiri and Sri Ranganayaka Sagar along the way.

The latest pumping operations are expected to help replenish reservoir storage and provide water for irrigation needs in the region. The move also comes at a time when the state government is facing demands to make greater use of available river water amid concerns over dry conditions affecting farmers.