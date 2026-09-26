Revanth Reddy Conferred Aryadan Mohammed–2026 Best Public Servant Award in Kerala

Nilambur: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was conferred the ‘Aryadan Mohammed–2026 Best Public Servant Award’ at an event in Nilambur, Kerala, on Friday. The award was presented by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on behalf of the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation.

The award has been instituted in memory of veteran Kerala Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed. According to the foundation, Revanth Reddy was selected in recognition of initiatives concerning farmers, Backward Classes and the common people of Telangana, as well as his leadership and commitment to democratic values.

The selection jury included MP Benny Behanan, Kerala Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and noted intellectual Kalpetta Narayanan. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, along with a citation and a memento.

The award ceremony was held as part of commemorations marking the fourth death anniversary of Aryadan Mohammed. K.C. Venugopal also delivered the Aryadan Mohammed Memorial Lecture at the event.

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Aryadan Mohammed was an eight-time MLA in Kerala and served as a minister in four state governments. The foundation has associated his legacy with public service, democratic and secular values, and welfare-oriented governance.

Revanth Reddy, who is the first recipient from outside Kerala, expressed his appreciation for the honour and paid tribute to Aryadan Mohammed during his address at the event.