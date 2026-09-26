Poor Roads Force Villagers to Carry Body Through Mud in Minister Seethakka’s Constituency

Mulugu: Poor Road conditions in Elisettipalli village of Eturunagaram mandal, part of the Mulugu Assembly constituency, have caused severe difficulties for residents, with villagers forced to carry a deceased person through muddy roads to reach the cremation ground.

According to locals, the village does not have a proper road connecting the habitation to the cremation ground. Following recent rains, the existing route has become muddy and difficult to navigate.

Residents were reportedly forced to carry the body along the damaged road, facing considerable difficulty along the way. Locals alleged that the condition of the road was so poor that the body even slipped from the bier while being transported.

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The incident has triggered anger among villagers, who questioned the lack of basic road infrastructure despite repeated difficulties faced by the community.

Residents have appealed to the authorities to lay a proper road to the cremation ground and improve connectivity in the village to prevent similar hardships in the future.