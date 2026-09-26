Warangal: Medical Fitness and Orientation Camp Held for Haj Pilgrims

Warangal: A comprehensive medical fitness and orientation camp for prospective Haj pilgrims was organised in Warangal under the joint auspices of the Government of Telangana and the Telangana State Haj Committee.

The programme, held at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hall, was presided over by Dr. Anees Siddiqui, President of Anjuman-e-Hujjaj Warangal. Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman and Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Kazipet, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani, popularly known as Khusro Pasha, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Khusro Pasha said Haj is not only a significant act of worship but also requires considerable physical endurance. He advised pilgrims to give special attention to their physical fitness, diet and overall health before departure and throughout the pilgrimage.

He also highlighted the updated guidelines, mandatory vaccination requirements and travel arrangements issued by the Haj Committee of India. He assured the pilgrims that the Telangana government and Haj Committee were taking steps to provide maximum convenience and comfort during their journey.

Dr. Anees Siddiqui provided medical guidance suited to the weather conditions in Saudi Arabia. He stressed the importance of preventing heatstroke, staying adequately hydrated, taking regular medicines on time and exercising caution while moving through crowded areas. He also advised pilgrims to undertake light exercise and brisk walking regularly before and during the pilgrimage.

Islamic scholar Maulana Mufti Zakaria spoke about the spiritual significance of Haj and urged pilgrims to maintain patience and forbearance throughout the journey.

Former corporator Mohammed Abubaker, programme convener M. A. Naeem and Sarwar Mohiuddin Ghazi also addressed the gathering and discussed arrangements concerning logistics and pilgrim welfare.

The camp concluded with clinical examinations, verification of health records and special prayers for the safety, well-being and acceptance of the pilgrims’ Haj journey.

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