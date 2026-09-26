Fire Destroys Rs 20 Lakh Cash and Gold at House in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: A major fire broke out at a house in Bandi Vadd village of Daultabad mandal in Vikarabad district, reportedly destroying Rs 20 lakh in cash and four tolas of gold.

The fire occurred at the residence of Bandi Anjappa. According to preliminary information, the flames spread rapidly inside the house, damaging household articles and valuables.

The family reportedly suffered a significant financial loss as the cash and gold kept inside the house were destroyed in the fire. Other household belongings were also damaged in the incident.

After noticing the fire, residents alerted the authorities and efforts were made to bring the blaze under control. The incident caused panic among people in the surrounding area.

Follow for more details: munsifdialy.com

The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far. Officials are expected to assess the damage and determine how the fire started.

The incident has left the family shocked, with the reported loss of cash and gold adding to the financial impact of the fire. Further details regarding the overall property damage are awaited.