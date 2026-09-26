Road Closures Around Tank Bund for Ganesh Immersion Disrupt Commuters

Hyderabad: Road closures and traffic restrictions around Tank Bund in Hyderabad ahead of the Ganesh immersion processions have caused inconvenience to commuters travelling to work and other destinations.

Police have blocked several roads in and around the Tank Bund area as part of security and traffic management arrangements for the large-scale Ganesh immersion. The restrictions have affected regular traffic movement and resulted in difficulties for people trying to reach their workplaces.

Commuters expressed dissatisfaction over the road closures, alleging that alternate routes were not clearly communicated or provided to the public. Many said they were forced to look for alternative ways to reach their destinations after encountering barricades and blocked roads.

The restrictions have also led to frustration among motorists and other road users, particularly those unfamiliar with the diverted routes.

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Residents and commuters have urged the authorities to provide clear information about traffic diversions and alternate routes in advance so that people can plan their journeys and avoid unnecessary delays.

The traffic restrictions are part of the arrangements being made to manage the movement of large Ganesh immersion processions and ensure public safety during the festivities.