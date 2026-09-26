Telangana Rakshana Sena to Contest Khairatabad By-Election in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), led by K. Kavitha, has announced its decision to contest the upcoming Khairatabad Assembly by-election in Hyderabad.

The announcement marks the party’s entry into the electoral contest in the Khairatabad constituency. K. Kavitha is the founder and president of the Telangana Rakshana Sena.

The party was launched in April 2026, with Kavitha positioning it as a separate political platform in Telangana. The Election Commission had initially approved the name “Telangana Rakshana Sena” in April, though subsequent objections were raised over the use of the abbreviation “TRS.”

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The Khairatabad by-election will therefore see the Telangana Rakshana Sena seeking to establish its presence in the electoral arena. Further details regarding the party’s candidate and election campaign are expected to be announced separately.

Kavitha has recently been addressing public meetings across Telangana as the party expands its organisational activities. The party has also announced plans to participate in local elections across the state.