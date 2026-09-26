Hyderabad

Keerthi Richmond Villas Vinayaka Laddu Fetches Rs 1.01 Crore at Auction

The Vinayaka laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Hyderabad has fetched a whopping Rs 1.01 crore in the annual auction, attracting significant attention among residents and devotees.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi26 September 2026 - 12:24
Keerthi Richmond Villas Vinayaka Laddu Fetches Rs 1.01 Crore at Auction
Keerthi Richmond Villas Vinayaka Laddu Fetches Rs 1.01 Crore at Auction

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Hyderabad: The Vinayaka laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Hyderabad has fetched a whopping Rs 1.01 crore in the annual auction, attracting significant attention among residents and devotees.

The auction witnessed strong participation from members of the same community, with a team of residents coming together to secure the 5-kg laddu for Rs 1.01 crore.

The annual Vinayaka laddu auction has become a notable tradition in several parts of Hyderabad and Telangana, with devotees and residents participating enthusiastically and placing high bids.

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The laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas had fetched an even higher amount of Rs 2.31 crore last year, making the latest bid lower than the previous year’s record.

Despite the difference in the auction amount, the event once again highlighted the popularity of Vinayaka laddu auctions in Hyderabad, where residents come together to participate in the tradition following the Ganesh festival.

The auction was conducted after the Ganesh celebrations, with the winning group taking home the 5-kg sacred laddu.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi26 September 2026 - 12:24
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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