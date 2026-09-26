Keerthi Richmond Villas Vinayaka Laddu Fetches Rs 1.01 Crore at Auction

Hyderabad: The Vinayaka laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Hyderabad has fetched a whopping Rs 1.01 crore in the annual auction, attracting significant attention among residents and devotees.

The auction witnessed strong participation from members of the same community, with a team of residents coming together to secure the 5-kg laddu for Rs 1.01 crore.

The annual Vinayaka laddu auction has become a notable tradition in several parts of Hyderabad and Telangana, with devotees and residents participating enthusiastically and placing high bids.

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The laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas had fetched an even higher amount of Rs 2.31 crore last year, making the latest bid lower than the previous year’s record.

Despite the difference in the auction amount, the event once again highlighted the popularity of Vinayaka laddu auctions in Hyderabad, where residents come together to participate in the tradition following the Ganesh festival.

The auction was conducted after the Ganesh celebrations, with the winning group taking home the 5-kg sacred laddu.