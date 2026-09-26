TN CM Vijay to visit Madurai on September 28; security stepped up for planned temple darshan

Madurai: Police are stepping up security ahead of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s visit on Monday, when he is expected to launch a programme for newborns, inaugurate the renovated Gandhi Museum and offer prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple.

The visit will be CM Vijay’s first to Madurai since assuming office. Officials are reviewing security along the route from the airport to Government Rajaji Hospital and around the temple, where a large turnout of devotees is expected during the ongoing post-consecration rituals.

According to the proposed schedule, CM Vijay will inaugurate the ‘Thai Maman Gold Ring’ programme at Government Rajaji Hospital at 12.30 p.m. The event, intended for babies born in government hospitals, was originally planned in Usilampatti but has been shifted to the hospital in Madurai.

Authorities have not publicly explained the reason for the change of venue.

CM Vijay is then expected to open the renovated Gandhi Museum at 1 p.m. Government sources said he also plans to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple at about 4.30 p.m, although the temple stop and its timing have yet to be formally confirmed.

Temple administrators and police have begun preparations for his possible visit. Officers from Madurai and other areas are expected to be deployed to manage crowds, regulate movement and secure the routes between the venues.

Police are also assessing arrangements near the hospital, where members of the public and workers of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are likely to gather.

The temple held its consecration ceremony on September 17, the first such ceremony in 17 years. Lakhs of devotees attended the event and offered prayers.

Mandala pujas began the following day and are scheduled to continue until October 2, adding to the number of visitors expected at the shrine during the Chief Minister’s trip.

Preparations are also underway at the Rajaji Hospital campus. Buildings are being refurbished and painted ahead of the programme, while workers are repairing pothole-ridden stretches and laying fresh tar on roads along the expected travel route.

Local police are expected to finalise deployment and traffic arrangements once the Chief Minister’s itinerary is confirmed. Officials are preparing for crowds at both the hospital and the temple, with particular attention to access for patients, devotees and other visitors.

—IANS

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