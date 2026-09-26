Youth Congress AISA Protest in Delhi: Protesters Detained During March Seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Several demonstrators were detained by police on Friday during the Youth Congress AISA protest in Delhi, as participants attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar while demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Independent reporting confirms that protesters demanding Kumar’s resignation were detained in the Jantar Mantar area. Gyanesh Kumar currently serves as India’s Chief Election Commissioner.

Youth Congress protesters, members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Neha Bora were among those participating in the demonstration.

The protesters had gathered for a march from 5 Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, raising slogans and pressing for the Chief Election Commissioner to step down.

Police Stop Protesters From Proceeding Towards Jantar Mantar

Police personnel stopped the demonstrators as they attempted to continue towards Jantar Mantar and detained several participants.

Visuals from the protest showed demonstrators being taken away by police amid a heightened security presence in the area.

The supplied information does not specify how many protesters were detained during the march.

Protesters Demand Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

The central demand raised during the demonstration was the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Participating groups voiced criticism of the Chief Election Commissioner and called for his removal. However, the material provided for this report does not give details of the specific allegations raised by the protesters.

The protest brought together Youth Congress workers and AISA participants in central Delhi, with Jantar Mantar forming the intended destination of the march.

No Details on Formal Arrests or Release

There was also no information in the supplied material indicating whether those detained were formally arrested or subsequently released.

The distinction is significant because detention during a protest does not, by itself, establish that a person has been formally arrested or charged.

The demonstration took place amid continuing political scrutiny surrounding the Election Commission and its leadership, with participants using the march to publicly press their demand for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation.

The Youth Congress AISA protest in Delhi concluded with several demonstrators being detained after police stopped their march towards Jantar Mantar.

Original Reporting: Munsif News 24x7