Nizamabad Student Selected for Senior National Ball Badminton Championship

Nizamabad: Tabassum, an Intermediate student at the Telangana Minority Residential Girls’ School in Ranjal Mandal, has been selected to represent the state at the upcoming Senior National Ball Badminton Championship in Tirupati.

The selection follows her impressive performance at the recent state-level ball badminton competitions held in Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar district.

School Principal Sabah Arsheen announced Tabassum’s selection and congratulated her on the achievement. She said the student’s performance at the state-level event earned her a place in the national championship.

President of the Nizamabad District Ball Badminton Association Gudam Shravan Reddy, General Secretary Bhuvanagiri Shyam and Principal Sabah Arsheen congratulated Tabassum and wished her success at the national-level competition.

They also appreciated the efforts of Physical Director Bhagya Shree and Exercise Teacher Shyamala for their guidance and support in the student’s sporting development.

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