North Korea test-fires upgraded multiple-rocket launcher shells

Seoul: North Korea said Thursday it has test-fired shells for an upgraded 240mm multiple rocket launcher system, stressing the need to deploy the “deadliest” attack forces along the border with South Korea.

North Korea conducted a test of upgraded 240mm-calibre controlled multiple-launch rockets Tuesday under the country’s five-year plan for modernising artillery and missile forces, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Leading military cadres overseeing the test said “the development of range-extended rockets assures them of a significant change in the firepower readiness along the southern border,” according to the report.

Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party, stressed the need to “concentrate the deadliest and most destructive attack forces on the southern border,” according to the KCNA.

“He underscored the need to make the enemy aware of the fact that we have replaced all our armed forces’ long-range strike means with the latest ones at the earliest date,” it said.

The rockets equipped with the “autonomous pinpoint guide system” are capable of striking a target 100 kilometres away in a trajectory flight mode and 115 km away in a combined glide mode, according to the report.

Since North Korea declared inter-Korean ties as those between “two states hostile to each other” in 2023, it appears to have focused on upgrading the performance of striking means that could put South Korea within its range.

South Korea’s military said it detected the North’s firing of multiple rounds toward the Yellow Sea on Tuesday and is conducting a detailed analysis.

It added that it is maintaining “overwhelming” capabilities against any provocations, and closely monitoring North Korean activities under the combined South Korea-US defence posture.

North Korea on Tuesday reported on its missile launch earlier this week, saying the test of a new combat weapon system was significant in demonstrating the advancement of the country’s weapons technology.

The North’s missile bureau “successfully conducted a test of a new weapon” Sunday in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap reported, quoting KCNA.

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