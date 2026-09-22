EAM Jaishankar meets world leaders in New York, discusses bilateral ties

United Nations: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar assured President David Adeang of Naoreo of India’s commitment to the South Pacific nation’s development as he conducted rounds of meetings with several leaders here for the United Nations high-level week.

After their meeting here on Monday (local time), EAM Jaishankar wrote on X, “Appreciate the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Naoreo. India remains strongly committed as a development partner”.

The country has received aid for several projects through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

Adeang of the strategically positioned island nation formerly known as Nauru was one of the leaders EAM Jaishankar met on the eve of the start of the General Assembly’s high-level week that brings together world leaders.

Monday afternoon, EAM Jaishankar discussed the Ukraine conflict with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi.

He said on X that they “noted the progress in our bilateral political, economic and educational ties”.

Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and he “took stock of our strengthening economic ties with the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement”, he said on X.

The free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association, made up of Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, was activated last October.

EAM Jaishankar also met with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and said on X, “Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks”.

The presence of the leaders of the UN’s 193 members provides a unique opportunity for bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, taking stock of state relations, exploring ways to deepen them and discussing major international developments.

The day started off with a meeting with France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Meetings with Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Roberto Kury, Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Hungary’s Deputy Prime Minister Anita Orban followed.

He also participated in a meeting with the foreign ministers of Visegard 4, the Central European group of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

Later, he attended a meeting of foreign ministers of European Union countries and some Indo-Pacific nations.