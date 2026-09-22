Woman Dies After Falling into Hot Sambar During Vinayaka Annadanam in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A 46-year-old woman died after accidentally falling into a container of hot sambar during a Vinayaka Annadanam programme in Vijayawada.

The deceased was identified as Sujata. The incident reportedly occurred while she was assisting with arrangements at the Annadanam programme organised as part of the Vinayaka celebrations.

According to preliminary information, Sujata was helping with the distribution and other arrangements when she accidentally fell into a container containing hot sambar. She suffered severe burn injuries in the incident.

Those present at the venue immediately rushed to her aid and arranged for her to be taken to a hospital for treatment. Despite efforts to save her, she reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

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The incident caused panic among people attending the Annadanam programme. Family members and local residents were left shocked by the tragic accident.

Police are expected to gather details about the circumstances that led to the incident. Further information regarding the accident and the subsequent medical treatment is awaited.