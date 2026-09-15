Hyderabad Begum Bazar Showcases 24-Karat Gold-Plated Lord Ganesha Idol Adorned With 3.83 Lakh American Diamonds

Hyderabad: A dazzling Lord Ganesha idol plated with 24-karat gold and embellished with 3,83,800 American diamonds has been installed at Lichi Pearl Set Jewels in Begum Bazar as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The elaborate idol has attracted attention for its intricate craftsmanship and sparkling embellishments, adding a grand touch to the festive celebrations in the city.

The 24-karat gold-plated idol has been decorated with thousands of American diamonds, giving it a distinctive and radiant appearance. The installation is expected to draw devotees and visitors who wish to witness the specially crafted idol during the festival.

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Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Hyderabad, with large idols, decorative pandals and special cultural programmes organised in several parts of the city.

The unique gold-plated Ganesha idol in Begum Bazar has emerged as one of the notable attractions of this year’s celebrations, showcasing the city’s festive spirit and elaborate artistic traditions.