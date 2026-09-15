CM Revanth Reddy Likely to Visit Hyderabad Old City Soon, To Meet Aga Khan–5

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to visit Hyderabad’s Old City soon and is expected to meet prominent Muslim leader Aga Khan–5 at the historic Falaknuma Palace.

The proposed meeting is expected to assume significance as the state government continues to focus on the development and infrastructure needs of Hyderabad’s Old City. The Chief Minister’s visit is also likely to draw attention among local residents and community representatives.

During the meeting, discussions are expected to cover issues related to the development of the Old City, heritage conservation, civic infrastructure and matters concerning the Muslim community. The interaction could also provide an opportunity to discuss initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and public amenities in the historic part of Hyderabad.

The Falaknuma Palace, one of Hyderabad’s prominent heritage landmarks, is expected to serve as the venue for the meeting. The location itself adds significance to the proposed interaction, bringing together the state leadership and a prominent Muslim community figure at an important heritage site.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit comes amid the government’s efforts to accelerate development projects in Hyderabad and address long-standing civic and infrastructure concerns in the Old City. Local issues such as roads, drainage, public transport, employment opportunities and urban development have remained key concerns in the area.

Community leaders and residents are expected to closely follow the Chief Minister’s visit, particularly in view of the government’s plans for the development of Hyderabad.

However, the exact date, timing and detailed agenda of the proposed meeting have not yet been officially announced. Further details are expected to emerge once the Chief Minister’s schedule is finalised.