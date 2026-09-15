West Bengal bus fare hike gets ministerial backing, revision likely after Durga Puja

Kolkata: Demand for a fare hike by passenger bus owners’ associations in West Bengal received support from state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday, a day after the Transport Department indicated that it would initiate the process for revising fares after Durga Puja.

Speaking to media persons during his morning walk at Eco Park in New Town, Ghosh said fare revision was necessary to generate revenue and improve passenger services.

“There has been a trend of weakening government institutions in West Bengal. This cannot continue in any civilised country. We will not increase people’s income, we will not increase rents. We cannot keep people poor and think we are doing them a favour. People’s income must also be increased so that they can also be given good benefits,” he said.

Ghosh said passengers were willing to pay higher fares for better services, pointing to the demand for AC buses and trains.

“Good buses have been released. People can travel by paying the fare. AC bus bookings and seat bookings are done earlier. AC train bookings are done earlier as well because people are willing to spend extra money for better service. They have to be given facilities. The fares have to be increased with the facilities. If the fares are not revised, then where will the revenue come from?” he said.

The minister’s remarks came a day after the Transport Department took the initiative to increase fares of private buses and minibuses after Durga Puja.

State Transport Minister Arjun Singh gave the assurance after hearing the demands of private bus owners at a meeting on Monday. Their long-standing financial problems, toll charges, alleged police harassment, vehicle requisition and several demands concerning old commercial vehicles were also discussed.

Bus owners have argued that a fare revision is necessary to keep passenger services financially viable amid rising operating costs.

The last fare hike for buses and minibuses in West Bengal took place in 2018, when the current Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, was the Transport Minister. Since then, fares have remained unchanged despite increases in fuel prices and other operating expenses.

Bus owners have, therefore, sought a revision to ensure that services can continue without further financial strain. They said that the Transport Minister assured them that steps would be taken after the Puja.

Tapan Banerjee, General Secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, said the association had placed several demands before the minister.

“We have conveyed several demands to the minister regarding the increase in bus fares. We are confident in the way he has listened to our demands. He has assured us that he will take action regarding the fare hike after the Puja. We have full faith in the minister,” Banerjee said.