HM Shah announces 12 nationwide programmes to celebrate PM Modi’s 25 years of ‘seva’

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled a series of pan-India welfare programmes being organised under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan’ to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service.

The month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan will begin on September 17, PM Modi’s birthday and culminate a month later on October 17. It is held every year, during which thousands of party workers organise ‘seva camps’ across the country to disseminate the message of public service.

Amit Shah, addressing the media along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, said that 12 different types of public welfare programmes will be organised to mark 25 years of seva by the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ (PM Modi).

NaMo Seva’s untold stories, blood donation camps, musical and theatrical performances in local languages, Aangan Milan Sewa, Matru Samvad, Sewa Jyoti Kalash Yatra, and Seva Mera Yogdaan are among the 12 programmes.

A ‘Vadnagar to Varanasi Sewa Yatra’ will be organised in which youth will set off from both sides and travel through seven states, covering long distances and making night halts in villages.

The Home Minister said that the whole campaign will be carried out across the entire nation in every administrative unit, including all states and Union Territories, Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, and also down to the polling-booth level.

He also said that Seva Setu Abhiyaan will also be organised at the block and panchayat levels for extending the ambit of government welfare schemes to all sections of people.

Among other programmes are the Viksit Bharat Jan Sankalp program, where people will take a pledge for Viksit Bharat, while another event will see the beneficiaries recalling the transition and transformation in their lives in the past 20 years.