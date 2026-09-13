Hyderabad

Women Allegedly Fight Over Seats on Free Bus from Parigi to Hyderabad

A dispute reportedly broke out among women passengers over seating in a free bus travelling from Parigi to Hyderabad, with two women allegedly pulling each other's hair and engaging in a physical fight.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 September 2026 - 16:19
Women Allegedly Fight Over Seats on Free Bus from Parigi to Hyderabad
Women Allegedly Fight Over Seats on Free Bus from Parigi to Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: A dispute reportedly broke out among women passengers over seating in a free bus travelling from Parigi to Hyderabad, with two women allegedly pulling each other’s hair and engaging in a physical fight.

According to the available information, the incident occurred inside the bus while it was travelling towards Hyderabad. The passengers reportedly got into an argument while trying to secure seats.

The argument soon escalated, with the women allegedly pulling each other’s hair and fighting over a seat. Other passengers reportedly intervened to bring the situation under control.

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The incident has drawn attention to the rush for seats on free bus services, particularly during busy hours when large numbers of passengers use the services.

Further details regarding the incident, including the identities of the women involved and whether any complaint was lodged, were not immediately available.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 September 2026 - 16:19
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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