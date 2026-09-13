Women Allegedly Fight Over Seats on Free Bus from Parigi to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A dispute reportedly broke out among women passengers over seating in a free bus travelling from Parigi to Hyderabad, with two women allegedly pulling each other’s hair and engaging in a physical fight.

According to the available information, the incident occurred inside the bus while it was travelling towards Hyderabad. The passengers reportedly got into an argument while trying to secure seats.

The argument soon escalated, with the women allegedly pulling each other’s hair and fighting over a seat. Other passengers reportedly intervened to bring the situation under control.

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The incident has drawn attention to the rush for seats on free bus services, particularly during busy hours when large numbers of passengers use the services.

Further details regarding the incident, including the identities of the women involved and whether any complaint was lodged, were not immediately available.