J&K Police raid multiple locations in south Kashmir in terror-related case

Srinagar: The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of J&K Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in South Kashmir areas in connection with a terror-related case.

Officials said Counter-Intelligence Kashmir conducted the raids across South Kashmir, specifically targeting districts like Kulgam and Shopian in connection with an ongoing terror-related investigation.

The raids were carried out with the assistance of other agencies, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

The CIK is a specialised wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which has significantly ramped up its operations to dismantle terror networks, radicalisation modules, and funding channels.

Recent operations prior to Sunday’s crackdown in Shopian and Kulgam highlight their strategic focus.

Targets of CIK include those terror networks which have been using hidden messaging applications.

Earlier this year, the CIK carried out coordinated raids across six districts, including Budgam, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar.

The CIK has uncovered that localised suspects were using high-security encrypted apps to remain in constant touch with cross-border terrorist handlers. Digital devices and logs were seized to map the communication lines.

The police agency has so far successfully neutralised the Jaish-e-Mohammed Recruitment Cell in July 2026. That was a localised recruitment and sleeper cell module handled from across the border located in Pulwama, Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam of the Valley.

In this context, CIK had raided ten specific locations to disrupt a ring actively taking directions from a cross-border commander. The focus was to prevent the recruitment of local youths into active sleeper cells, which are backed by terror networks across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Interstate and Jail Network Intel Operations of the CIK also dismantled inmate-linked communications and outer networks in Anantnag District Jail and similar premises in Kulgam, Udhampur, and Jammu City.

Following the detection of suspicious technical signatures emerging from within prison facilities, CIK executed coordinated search warrants. Multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, and tablets were recovered from cells and external links.

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