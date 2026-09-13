Hyderabad Ganesh Festival: TGSRTC to Run Special Buses to Khairatabad, Balapur

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate special buses to key Ganesh festival destinations in Hyderabad, including Khairatabad and Balapur, from September 14 to facilitate the movement of devotees.

The special services are aimed at ensuring convenient and safe transportation for people visiting the prominent Ganesh idols during the festival. Additional buses will be deployed based on passenger demand and the movement of devotees.

Devotees have been advised to make use of the special public transport services and follow traffic and safety guidelines while travelling during the festival.