Hyderabad

Hyderabad Ganesh Festival: TGSRTC to Run Special Buses to Khairatabad, Balapur

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate special buses to key Ganesh festival destinations in Hyderabad, including Khairatabad and Balapur, from September 14 to facilitate the movement of devotees.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 September 2026 - 16:15
Hyderabad Ganesh Festival: TGSRTC to Run Special Buses to Khairatabad, Balapur
Hyderabad Ganesh Festival: TGSRTC to Run Special Buses to Khairatabad, Balapur

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Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate special buses to key Ganesh festival destinations in Hyderabad, including Khairatabad and Balapur, from September 14 to facilitate the movement of devotees.

The special services are aimed at ensuring convenient and safe transportation for people visiting the prominent Ganesh idols during the festival. Additional buses will be deployed based on passenger demand and the movement of devotees.

Devotees have been advised to make use of the special public transport services and follow traffic and safety guidelines while travelling during the festival.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 September 2026 - 16:15
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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