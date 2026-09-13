1.51 lakh compoundable criminal cases settled during Lok Adalat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: More than 1.51 lakh compoundable criminal cases, including 3,896 cyber fraud cases, were settled during the third National Lok Adalat held in Hyderabad, Telangana Police said on Sunday.

A total of 1,51,164 cases were successfully disposed of during the National Lok Adalat, held to facilitate the amicable settlement of various types of compoundable cases across the state through compromise and mutual agreement between the parties, it said. The initiative aimed to reduce the pendency of cases in courts while saving valuable time and expenses for litigants.

The National Lok Adalat achieved remarkable success across the state by resolving a wide range of legal disputes and providing financial relief to victims of cyber fraud, according to a release from the office of the Director General of Police.

People were encouraged to fully utilise this opportunity to settle their cases efficiently and expeditiously. In furtherance of the same, the Police department identified eligible compoundable cases for settlement and served notices to both parties.

According to the Director General, CID, the settlement process began on September 3 and concluded on September 12. A total of 1,51,164 cases, including 3,896 cyber fraud cases, were successfully liquidated during this process.

The settled cases include 21,843 FIR cases, 1,404 disaster management cases, 61,052 petty cases, and 62,969 Motor Vehicle Act cases.

A total amount of Rs.42.29 crore was refunded in settlement of 3,896 cybercrime cases.

Five units that performed exceptionally well in disposing of cases during the National Lok Adalat were Hyderabad (15,944 cases), Khammam (10,955 cases), Gadwal (8,469 cases), Warangal (8,404 cases and Malkajgiri (8,109 cases).

All the police units across Telangana successfully disposed of compoundable cases during the National Lok Adalat. The disposal of such cases was made possible through the unified and coordinated efforts of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGLSA), District Judges, Magistrates, District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), Commissioners of Police (CsP) and District Superintendents of Police, the Director General said.

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