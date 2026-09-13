Tirupati Cop Allegedly Drags Paramedical Student by Hair During Stipend Protest

Tirupati: A video purportedly showing a male police officer allegedly dragging a paramedical student by her hair during a protest over pending stipends in Tirupati has sparked concerns over police conduct.

The incident reportedly took place when paramedical students were staging a protest demanding the payment of their stipends. The students had gathered to raise their concerns and seek immediate action from the authorities.

During the protest, a male police officer was allegedly seen grabbing a student by her hair and dragging her away from the protest site. The incident has drawn criticism, with questions being raised over the manner in which the protesting students were handled.

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The students have been demanding that their pending stipends be released. They reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over delays in receiving the financial assistance due to them.

The alleged incident has also triggered concerns among students and others regarding the treatment of those participating in peaceful protests.

Authorities are expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the conduct of the police personnel involved. Further details regarding any departmental action or official response were not immediately available.