Woman From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Falling Under RTC Bus in Ameerpet

Hyderabad: A woman from Andhra Pradesh died in a horrific road accident after she fell under the wheels of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus in Ameerpet on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hemadurga, a resident of the Bhimavaram area in Andhra Pradesh. She was reportedly working at a car company in Banjara Hills.

According to preliminary information, Hemadurga was travelling towards Ameerpet on a Rapido bike to get her mobile phone repaired. The accident occurred near the rear gate of Big Bazaar in Srinagar Colony, Ameerpet.

An RTC bus reportedly collided with the Rapido bike on which Hemadurga was travelling. Due to the impact, she fell onto the road and came under the bus wheels, sustaining fatal injuries.

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Hemadurga died on the spot due to the severity of her injuries. The Rapido bike rider also sustained serious injuries in the accident and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot after being alerted and began an investigation into the circumstances that led to the collision. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.