HYDRAA Commissioner IPS Ranganath Attends Munnuru Kapu Community Gathering

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner and IPS officer A.V. Ranganath attended a Munnuru Kapu community gathering held in Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Ranganath participated in the Munnuru Kapu Atmeeya Sammelanam, which was organised as a community interaction programme bringing together members of the Munnuru Kapu community.

The event provided an opportunity for community members to meet and interact with one another and discuss issues concerning the community. Ranganath’s participation was among the highlights of the gathering.

Several members of the community and organisers were present at the programme. The gathering witnessed participation from people associated with different sections of the Munnuru Kapu community.

Ranganath, who is serving as the Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), has been involved in various civic and urban-related matters in Hyderabad in his official capacity.

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His presence at the community gathering attracted attention, with photographs and details of his participation circulating following the event.

However, specific details of the discussions held during the meeting and whether any particular community resolutions or decisions were taken were not immediately available.

The programme concluded with interactions among the participants and community representatives.