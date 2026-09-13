Two die of lightning as heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two people died of lightning in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district as heavy rains lashed parts of the state since Saturday night under the impact of a low-pressure area, officials said.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Narsraopet in Palnadu district. One person each in Petlurivaripalem and Lakshmipuram villages died after hearing the frightening noise of the thunderstorm.

The deceased were identified as Nagamma (63) and Mekala Venkayamma (60). Both suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

Heavy rains were lashing Visakhapatnam and Gajuwaka areas. Parts of East Godavari district also received heavy rains. Bus stand at Nidadavole was inundated, causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, a low-pressure area is centred over the Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh regions. The APSDMA said in a bulletin on Sunday morning that it is likely to move in a west-northwest direction over the next 24 hours and is expected to cause moderate to heavy rains in isolated parts of the state.

Gusty winds with a speed of 40-60 kmph are likely along the North Andhra coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Rain accompanied by lightning is likely in some areas of Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Nandyal, and Kurnool districts.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has advised people not to stand under trees or hoardings during lightning and gusty winds. He also urged them not to attempt to cross overflowing streams or canals,

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has advised people and officials to remain on alert in view of the rain forecast.

She said people should avoid crossing overflowing streams or canals. She also asked officials to prohibit movement of vehicles in the vulnerable areas.

The Home Minister directed police and revenue department officials to remain accessible in affected areas.

The rains, under the impact of a low-pressure area, however, provided some relief to people from the heat.

The state has recorded nearly 60 per cent less rainfall deficit this year. Heat has gripped much of the state, with day temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius at many places.

According to Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS), from January 1 to September 9, the state received 236.51 mm of rain against a normal of 578.58 mm, a shortfall of 59.12 per cent.

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