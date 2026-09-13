Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets Actor Ajith in London

London: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay met actor Ajith Kumar in London, bringing the two prominent figures together in the same frame after 34 years.

The meeting took place in Britain during Vijay‘s visit to London, where he also flagged off the Le Mans racing event in which Ajith is participating as a racer.

Ajith, who has a strong association with motorsport, is representing India in the international racing event. His participation has attracted considerable attention among fans and motorsport enthusiasts.

The meeting between Vijay and Ajith has generated interest among Tamil cinema fans, particularly because of the long gap since the two were last seen together in the same frame.

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Vijay’s interaction with Ajith comes amid his political journey and public engagements as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The meeting has since drawn attention on social media, with photographs of the two stars together being widely discussed.

The Le Mans event also provided a significant occasion for Vijay to meet Ajith in Britain and extend his support for the actor’s racing participation.