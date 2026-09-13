Women Farmers Allegedly Arrested at Midnight During Land Acquisition Protest in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Tension reportedly prevailed in Kalapoor Rapole village of Parigi mandal in Telangana‘s Vikarabad district after police allegedly detained women farmers during a late-night operation amid protests against a proposed industrial park.

According to villagers, police arrived at around 1:24 a.m. after the protesters refused to give up their agricultural lands proposed to be acquired for the industrial park.

The villagers have been opposing the proposed project, which is planned across around 1,200 acres in the Kalapoor Rapole area. They allege that police forces entered the area during the night and took women farmers into custody.

The protesters claimed that local Congress MLA and government officials had earlier assured them during previous agitations that their lands would not be taken for the industrial park. They alleged that the authorities have now gone back on those assurances.

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Villagers also alleged that Parigi MLA Ram Mohan Reddy made a misleading statement during the recent Assembly session, claiming that the lands had been given and that work on the project should commence.

The allegations have triggered anger among the affected farmers, particularly women who said they were detained during the midnight operation despite their objections to the proposed land acquisition.

The villagers are demanding that the government reconsider the proposed industrial park and honour the assurances allegedly given to them during earlier protests.

Further details regarding the police action, the number of people detained and the government’s response were not immediately available.