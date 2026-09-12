Vikarabad Municipal Workers Stage One-Leg Protest Over Pending Salaries

Vikarabad: Municipal workers in Vikarabad staged an unusual protest by standing on one leg, demanding the immediate payment of their pending salaries and action on their long-standing grievances.

The workers have reportedly been agitating for the past 10 days but alleged that the government has not responded to their demands. They said the delay in payment of salaries has caused financial difficulties for municipal employees and their families.

As part of their protest, the workers stood on one leg to draw the attention of the authorities to their plight. They demanded that all pending salaries be released immediately and that steps be taken to resolve their concerns.

The protesting workers appealed to the government and municipal authorities to intervene in the matter and ensure that employees receive their salaries without further delay.

The protest also attracted attention because Gaddam Ananya, daughter of Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad and Vikarabad Municipal Chairperson, was reportedly present in the area.

The workers urged the municipal administration to acknowledge their demands and provide a clear response on when their pending salaries would be paid. They also sought assurances that salary payments would be made regularly in the future.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The employees said that municipal workers perform essential civic duties, including sanitation and maintenance of public areas, and should not be forced to continue working without timely payment of their wages.

The unusual form of protest was aimed at highlighting the workers’ financial difficulties and drawing the attention of the authorities. The employees have demanded immediate intervention and justice, warning that their agitation may continue until their salary-related grievances are addressed.