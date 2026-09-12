NHRC Takes Serious Note of Alleged Illegal Mining at Ponguleti’s Manasa Hills

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious note of allegations of illegal mining at Manasa Hills, reportedly associated with Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and directed the Union Ministry of Mines to take appropriate action within two months.

The matter came to the attention of the NHRC following a complaint filed by human rights lawyer Rama Rao Immaneni, who raised allegations regarding illegal mining activities at Manasa Hills.

The NHRC has issued key directions to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Mines and called for action over allegations that large portions of the hills at Manasa Hills had allegedly been excavated.

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The Commission has also directed that the complainant be informed about the action taken in the matter.

Following the NHRC’s directions, the Union Ministry of Mines has reportedly formally asked the Telangana government to take necessary action in accordance with the Commission’s orders.

The developments have brought renewed attention to allegations surrounding mining activities at Manasa Hills, with authorities now expected to examine the matter and report on the action taken within the stipulated period.