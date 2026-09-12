Hyderabad’s Air Pollution Rising Due to Increase in Delivery and Ride-Hailing Vehicles: MLA Sri Ganesh

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Sri Ganesh has raised concerns over the increasing number of two-wheelers and vehicles being used for app-based delivery and ride-hailing services, stating that the trend is contributing to rising air pollution in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the issue, Sri Ganesh said many people are purchasing bikes with the intention of working for platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Rapido, while a large number of vehicles are also being used for cab services.

According to the MLA, the growing number of vehicles operating on Hyderabad’s roads is adding to traffic congestion and increasing vehicular emissions, thereby contributing to the city’s air pollution problem.

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Sri Ganesh stressed the need for greater attention to the environmental impact of the expanding gig economy and app-based transportation services. He called for measures to control vehicular pollution while ensuring that people dependent on these platforms for their livelihoods are not adversely affected.

The MLA’s remarks come amid growing concerns over Hyderabad’s traffic density, vehicle emissions and the need for cleaner and more sustainable urban transport options.