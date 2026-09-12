RTC Bus Fare Hike on Vinayaka Chavithi Sparks Passenger Concerns

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Hanmakonda have raised concerns over an alleged increase in AC bus ticket fares on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

According to a passenger grievance, the regular ticket fare for an AC bus on the Hyderabad–Hanmakonda route is around Rs. 410. However, the fare has reportedly been increased to Rs. 570 during the festival period.

The passenger questioned the reason for the sharp increase, alleging that commuters are being burdened with higher fares during the festive season when demand for public transport is already high.

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The reported fare increase has sparked concerns among passengers, with calls for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to clarify whether the revised fare is an officially approved festival tariff or a temporary pricing measure.

Passengers have urged the RTC authorities to ensure transparency in fare collection and prevent commuters from being unfairly charged during the festival rush.