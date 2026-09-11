KPHB Police Conduct Late-Night Crackdown, Transgender Persons Reportedly Flee

Hyderabad: A late-night police crackdown in KPHB reportedly led to several transgender persons fleeing the area after a police team, led by SI Mounika, carried out an enforcement operation.

According to the information available, the police conducted checks in the KPHB area during the late hours as part of the crackdown. The operation reportedly created tension in the locality, with transgender persons seen leaving the area following the police action.

The police operation was reportedly led by KPHB Sub-Inspector Mounika. The exact reasons for the crackdown and the nature of the action taken against those present were not immediately clear.

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The incident has drawn attention in Hyderabad, with questions being raised over the circumstances surrounding the late-night police operation and the treatment of transgender persons during the enforcement drive.

Further details regarding the operation, including whether any persons were detained or cases registered, are awaited from the Cyberabad Police.