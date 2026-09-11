Power demand doubles in a decade in India, installed capacity climbs to 552 GW

New Delhi: India’s power sector is undergoing a major expansion, driven by rapidly rising electricity demand, a sharp increase in generation capacity and the continued strengthening of the country’s transmission network and renewable energy base, the government said on Friday.

Peak power demand has nearly doubled over the past decade, rising from 135.9 GW in 2013-14 to a record 270.8 GW on May 21, 2026. The sharp increase reflects the expansion of economic activity as well as growing electricity consumption across households, industries and businesses, the Centre said.

To keep pace with the rising demand, India’s total installed power generation capacity has expanded significantly, increasing from 249 GW in March 2014 to 552 GW by July 2026. The substantial addition in capacity has strengthened the country’s ability to meet present electricity requirements while preparing the power system for future demand.

The transmission infrastructure has also witnessed significant growth during the period. India’s transmission network expanded from 2,91,336 circuit kilometres (ckm) in April 2014 to 5,10,594 ckm by July 2026. The wider network is helping build a more integrated national grid and improve the movement of electricity between regions, supporting more reliable power supply.

Alongside the expansion of conventional power infrastructure, India has accelerated its transition towards renewable and other non-fossil sources. The country has emerged as the world’s third-largest nation in terms of renewable energy installed capacity, behind China and the United States, according to the Renewable Energy Statistics 2026 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

As of March 31, 2026, India’s total non-fossil fuel installed capacity stood at 283.46 GW. This included 274.68 GW of renewable energy capacity and 8.78 GW of nuclear power capacity. During 2025-26, India added a record 55.3 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity, marking the highest annual addition so far and nearly double the increase recorded in the previous year.

The country has also achieved a significant milestone in its climate and energy transition. In June 2025, non-fossil fuel sources accounted for 50% of India’s cumulative installed power capacity, enabling the country to reach its Paris Agreement target five years ahead of the 2030 deadline.

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