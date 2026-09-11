Rajasthan civic polls: Polling staffer touches Ashok Gehlot’s feet; BJP files complaint

Jaipur: A controversy erupted during the second phase of Rajasthan’s civic elections on Friday after a member of the polling staff allegedly touched the feet of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a voting booth in Jodhpur.

Gehlot had arrived at Vardhaman Jain School in Mahamandir to cast his vote in Ward No. 82 when the incident reportedly took place. A video of the incident later surfaced, prompting a political dispute over the conduct of the polling staff. The BJP has objected to the incident and raised questions over the impartiality of the polling staff.

Saurabh Saraswat, state convenor of the BJP Rajasthan legal cell, submitted a complaint to the District Election Officer in Jodhpur and the State Election Commission, seeking action against the polling staffer concerned. The BJP argued that election officials and polling personnel are expected to maintain political neutrality while performing election duties.

According to the party, such conduct towards a prominent political leader could raise questions about the fairness and impartiality of the electoral process. The BJP said that the incident could create doubts among voters regarding the neutrality of the polling process.

The party has demanded that authorities examine the matter and take appropriate action if any election rules have been violated.

Election personnel are required to perform their duties impartially and without displaying political preference. The conduct of polling staff is therefore particularly important during the voting process, officials said.

The incident triggered a debate over whether the polling staffer’s conduct amounts to a violation of election rules. The election code is intended to ensure a free, fair and peaceful electoral process.

Political parties and candidates are prohibited from using improper means to influence voters, while government and election machinery is expected to remain neutral, the BJP said.

However, whether the polling employee’s act of touching Gehlot’s feet constitutes an actual violation of the applicable election rules will have to be determined by the competent election authorities after examining the incident and the circumstances in which it occurred.

The controversy comes as Rajasthan’s civic elections enter the crucial voting phase, with political parties closely monitoring polling-related incidents across the state.