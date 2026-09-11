Telangana govt placed over one crore acres in prohibited list, claims BRS

Hyderabad: BRS Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, on Friday alleged that the government in Telangana placed more than one crore acres of land in the state in the 22A prohibited lands list.

K.T. Rama Rao was interacting with 22A land victims at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

Claiming that during the BRS tenure, only 16 lakh acres were on the prohibited list, K.T. Rama Rao alleged that since the new government took office, 1 crore 16 lakh acres have been placed on the prohibited list.

K.T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao, BRS MLAs and other BRS leaders participated in the meeting with the victims.

The BRS had already demanded removal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over alleged arbitrary freezing of private properties under Section 22A, which empowers state governments to stop registration of specific land transfers and property documents.

The main Opposition party alleged misuse of the Revenue and Registration machinery and the arbitrary inclusion of private properties under Section 22A of the Registration Act, 1908.

According to BRS leaders, Section 22A is intended to prohibit registration of legally prohibited properties. It cannot be used to create artificial title disputes, freeze bona fide private properties or paralyse legitimate transactions of citizens.

According to K.T. Rama Rao, the 22A victims coming from various parts of the State said that they faced no issues under the BRS government but alleged their lands were encroached upon immediately after the Congress came to power.

K.T. Rama Rao alleged that BRS MLAs were suspended from the Assembly because the Chief Minister’s misdeeds were about to be exposed.

He recalled that in 2014, there used to be many apprehensions about purchasing land in the State. After KCR became Chief Minister, land that was worth ₹5 lakh per acre rose to ₹50 lakh. People invested in land, he said.

K.T. Rama Rao alleged that under the Congress rule land theft is rampant in the State and accused the Chief Minister’s brothers of plundering lands.

The BRS leader alleged that one minister was dismissed due to the internal squabbles over ministerial shares.

According to K.T. Rama Rao, a parallel revenue system is operating in the state and also alleged an attempt to snatch tribal lands.

The BRS leader also accused the government of selling off industrial lands located in the heart of Hyderabad city. “They are handing over prime lands in the heart of the city to Revanth Reddy’s associates. They are selling off thousands of acres under the guise of the Musi beautification project,” K.T. Rama Rao alleged.

K.T. Rama Rao alleged that land worth ₹200 crore in ‘Future City’ was handed over to a company linked to Chief Minister’s brother for just ₹7 crore.

K.T. Rama Rao also claimed that in Samudra Lingapuram village of the Sircilla constituency, 800 acres were placed on the prohibited list.