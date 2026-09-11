Two ASHA Workers Fall Ill During Protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two ASHA workers reportedly fell ill while police were taking protesting workers into custody during a demonstration near Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad on Friday.

The ASHA workers had gathered near the venue to press the government to address their long-pending demands. Tension reportedly prevailed when police began detaining the protesters as part of efforts to disperse the demonstration.

During the arrests, two ASHA workers reportedly suffered health complications and collapsed. They were attended to following the incident, while fellow protesters raised slogans against what they described as police oppression.

The protesting workers alleged that police were using force against them while attempting to detain them. Some protesters claimed that police had assaulted them and alleged that their fingers were injured during the arrests.

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The ASHA workers demanded that the government immediately address their demands and accused the Chief Minister of failing to resolve their grievances. They also raised slogans calling for the Chief Minister to resign.

The protesters urged the authorities to stop what they described as police repression and ensure that their demands are addressed through negotiations rather than force.

Further details regarding the condition of the two ASHA workers and the police response to the allegations are awaited.