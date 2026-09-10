Tension at Ramantapur Polytechnic College in Hyderabad, clash between students and police

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Ramantapur Polytechnic College in Hyderabad following clashes between students and police on the college premises.

According to preliminary information, a confrontation broke out between students and police, resulting in injuries to some students.

The situation reportedly escalated as police attempted to control the gathering on the college campus. Several students were injured during the clashes and were in need of medical attention.

The incident led to a tense atmosphere at the college, with police personnel deployed to prevent the situation from escalating further.

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Meanwhile, media personnel were reportedly not being allowed inside the college premises, restricting access to the developments taking place on campus.

The exact circumstances that led to the confrontation between the students and police are yet to be ascertained. Further details regarding the number of students injured and the cause of the clashes are awaited.

Police and college authorities are expected to provide more information on the incident.