Tamil Nadu to run 5,400 special buses for Vinayaka Chaturthi rush

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s State Transport Undertakings will operate 5,400 special buses over five days to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi, auspicious wedding dates and the extended weekend.

The additional services will run from Thursday to Monday, connecting Chennai with major towns and cities across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

The transport department has planned the largest share of services from Kilambakkam bus terminus, the principal departure point for south-bound routes. A total of 585 special buses will leave Kilambakkam on Thursday, followed by 1,255 on Friday, 1,030 on Saturday and 650 on Sunday. These buses will serve Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. Koyambedu will also handle additional services during the holiday period.

The transport corporations will operate 240 special buses from the terminus on Friday and Saturday, besides 105 services on Sunday. They will connect Chennai with Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

Corresponding services have been arranged from these destinations to Chennai. At Madhavaram terminus, 110 extra buses will be operated daily from Friday to Sunday. The services will cover Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry.

Outside Chennai, another 200 special buses will operate from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to different destinations. Authorities have also made arrangements for the return rush on Monday, when 765 additional buses will be deployed from various places to Chennai and Bengaluru according to passenger demand.

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The deployment has been staggered to match the anticipated movement of travellers out of Chennai before the festival and their return after the holiday.

Kilambakkam alone will account for 3,520 outward special services between Thursday and Sunday, while Madhavaram will provide 330 and Koyambedu 585 during their respective operating periods overall.

Advance reservations indicate heavy travel during the period. According to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation, 8,666 passengers have booked tickets for Thursday and 32,171 for Friday. Bookings stand at 18,772 for Saturday, 11,177 for Sunday and 23,740 for Monday.

Officials expect the figures to rise as the festival approaches. Passengers undertaking long-distance journeys have been urged to reserve seats early to avoid overcrowding and last-minute inconvenience. Tickets can be booked through the official TNSTC website, www.tnstc.in, or the TNSTC mobile application.