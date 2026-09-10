Trump promises $5,000 dividend to every adult citizen if Republican Party wins midterm

Washington: US President Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 (Rs 4,75,000) payment to every adult American citizen if Republicans win control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

The President announced what he called the “Trump dividend” during his address to the special midterm Republican National Committee convention in Dallas.

“But what we’re doing is because we’ve done so well, and because our country is making so much money that only I can make this promise to you, and here is my promise: If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our tremendous economic success, like in history we’ve never had anything like what’s happening, but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said.

The President said the money would have to be spent in the United States.

Trump made the promise as he sought to place himself at the centre of the Republican campaign to retain the House and Senate. The President is not on the ballot, but he asked voters to approach the contest as if he were running.

“When I’m on the ticket, Republicans always do very well. We won the presidency three times,” Trump said.

“I’m asking you to pretend that I’m on the ballot… just one more time. Because if we lose, you’re going to lose your border, you’re going to lose your tax cuts, you’re going to lose your safety and security…” he said.

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Promising an intensive campaign schedule during the final weeks before the vote, Trump said he would travel to states with closely watched congressional races and appear at rallies for Republican candidates.

“I’m going to go to every one of those states for Congressmen and for senators… and we’re going to have rallies,” Trump said.

The President repeatedly warned his supporters about what he described as the threat of communism in the United States.

“There is a crazy little sick cloud over our country… We will defeat communism in America,” he said.

Trump also turned to Iran during his address and repeated a threat of further US military action.

“I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard. We have no choice, right? We have no choice. Does anybody here think that Iran should have a nuclear weapon?” Trump said.

The President also suggested that the state of New Mexico should be renamed “New America”.

“We did come up with one the other day, which we think is appropriate. You have a neighbouring state, New Mexico. We think it should be called ‘New America’,” he said.