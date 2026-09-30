Self-awareness and Lifelong Learning Can Raise the Quality of Education  Dr Hafiz Mohammed Saber Pasha Quadri

Hyderabad : A teacher has the power to inspire students to turn their dreams into reality, dispel their doubts, instil confidence and equip them to face the challenges of life. True empowerment begins with knowledge, while the spirit of lifelong learning enables an individual to move continuously towards growth and excellence, said Maulana Mufti Dr Hafiz Mohammed Saber Pasha Quadri, President, Languages Development Organisation, and Khateeb and Imam of Telangana State Haj House Mosque, Nampally, Hyderabad.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised to honour Maulana Hafiz Mohammed Ayub Ahmed Ansari, School Assistant (Urdu), Government High School, Moghalpura, Hyderabad, on being conferred the Best Teacher Award in recognition of his distinguished services in the field of teaching.

Dr Pasha Quadri said the role of a teacher extends far beyond classroom instruction. A teacher carries the responsibility of shaping the intellectual, moral and educational foundations of the younger generation. An effective teacher, he said, should not only discharge professional responsibilities sincerely but also regularly assess his or her own performance and continuously adapt to the changing needs of education.

He observed that the challenges faced by teachers should not be viewed as burdens but as opportunities for self-correction and professional growth. If a teacher is unable to fully satisfy or engage students on a particular day, there is no reason for discouragement. Instead, the experience should prompt the teacher to reflect on what new and effective approaches could be adopted to guide students better in the future. Acknowledging one’s shortcomings and working to overcome them, he said, is fundamental to professional development.

“Nothing presents a greater challenge than the classroom itself, because every class is different in terms of its collective temperament, psychology and learning abilities,” he said. A single teaching method, he added, cannot be equally effective for every student. Teachers must therefore understand the needs, intellectual levels and interests of their students and adopt teaching strategies accordingly.

Dr Pasha Quadri emphasised that self-awareness is one of the essential qualities of an effective teacher. Teachers should periodically review their teaching methods, conduct, decisions and interaction with students. Sound judgement, a balanced approach, punctuality, empathy towards students and integrity in the discharge of duties are qualities that earn a teacher a lasting place in the hearts and minds of students.

He said teachers occupy a position of high respect in society as doctors, engineers, scientists, administrators, journalists and professionals in various fields have, at some stage of their lives, benefited from the guidance of their teachers. The responsibility of a teacher, therefore, extends far beyond that of an ordinary profession. The influence of a teacher does not remain confined to individual students; it ultimately has an impact on the wider society.

Referring to the importance of Urdu, he said it was encouraging that a considerable number of people continue to cherish and value the language. The preservation and promotion of Urdu require teachers to cultivate among the younger generation a sense of interest, affection and attachment towards the language. Urdu should not be presented merely as a subject in the curriculum, but as an effective medium of knowledge, literature, culture and expression.

Dr Pasha Quadri also highlighted the multifaceted personality of Maulana Hafiz Mohammed Ayub Ahmed Ansari, describing him as not only a dedicated teacher but also a proficient Hafiz of the Holy Qur’an and an accomplished reciter with a melodious voice. He said Maulana Ansari had been reciting the entire Qur’an during Taraweeh prayers in the first six days of Ramadan, and worshippers were deeply moved by the beauty, clarity and spiritual appeal of his recitation.

Lauding his contribution to education, Dr Pasha Quadri said the Best Teacher Award conferred on Maulana Hafiz Mohammed Ayub Ahmed Ansari in recognition of his distinguished teaching services was a fitting acknowledgement of his hard work, commitment and dedication to Urdu education. Such recognition, he said, not only encourages the recipient to strive for greater excellence but also inspires fellow teachers to improve their performance and contribute more meaningfully to the educational process.

Gazetted Headmaster of Government High School, Moghalpura, Hyderabad, S. Ramachandra Rao, along with Syed Isa, Syed Khwaja Ismail Zabihuddin, V. Karunakara Reddy and Mohammed Rafi, besides teachers and other distinguished guests, were present on the occasion.

The participants paid rich tributes to the services rendered by Maulana Hafiz Mohammed Ayub Ahmed Ansari and conveyed their best wishes for his future endeavours. The gathering also reaffirmed the commitment to making education with character-building, language with culture, and knowledge with moral values an integral part of the educational process