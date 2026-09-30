Nizamabad Police Honour ASI E. Laxman on Retirement After 36 Years of Service

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Police Department organised a farewell programme at the Police Commissioner’s Office to honour Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) E. Laxman of Makloor Police Station, who retired on Wednesday after completing 36 years of service.

During the programme, Laxman was felicitated with a shawl, a memento and a retirement greetings certificate. Senior police officials and family members attended the farewell function.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, IPS, appreciated Laxman’s long-standing service to the department and said completing a career in the police force and retiring without any adverse remarks was a commendable achievement.

The Commissioner acknowledged the pressure and challenges involved in police duties and thanked Laxman for his dedicated service. He assured the retired employee that the department would extend support whenever required after retirement.

Sai Chaitanya also wished Laxman and his family good health, happiness and a bright future for his children.

Administrative Officer Ayesha Begum, Office Superintendents Shankar, A. Jagathi and T. Vanamala, Special Branch Inspector Sridhar Reddy, Reserve Inspectors Dharani Kumar and S. Shekhar Babu, MTO/Home Guards officials and family members of the retired employee were present at the programme.

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