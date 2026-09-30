Telangana CM congratulates archer Chikitha for double gold at Asian Games

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday congratulated Telangana archer Chikitha Taniparthi for bringing global acclaim to the state by winning two gold medals in a single day at the Asian Games.

He said that Chikitha’s name would be etched in the history of Telangana sports, having won a gold medal in the compound women’s team event and another in the mixed team event alongside Sahil Jadhav.

He stated that these victors achieved through Chikitha’s relentless practice, perseverance, and determination, serve as a great inspiration to other athletes.

He conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Chikitha, along with her teammates Vennam Jyothi Surekha and Prithika Pradeep, on their remarkable achievement of winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Compound Archery Team Event.

He stated that their outstanding performance and exceptional talent have brought immense pride to India and Telangana, showcasing the nation’s sporting excellence on the global stage. He said their inspiring achievement will motivate countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with dedication, determination and a true spirit of sportsmanship.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav for winning a gold medal in mixed compound archery.

He noted that Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav not only won a gold medal in mixed compound archery but also qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Indian pair held their nerve in a dramatic shoot-off to defeat South Korea and win the compound mixed team gold. They edged past South Korea’s Park Jungyoon and Choi Yonghee after the final ended level at 157-157.

With this victory, India also secured a quota place for the compound mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where the discipline is set to make its Olympic debut.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded Chikitha, saying she has become a source of pride for the state.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the parents and coaches of Chikitha, a native of Peddapalli, for recognizing her talent and providing her with constant encouragement.

He extended his best wishes to the champions for many more victories in the years ahead and for bringing greater honour to the country and further glory to Telangana.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his warm wishes to all Indian athletes participating in the Asian Games 2026, and congratulated those who have won medals across various sporting disciplines, bringing laurels to the nation on the international stage.

He expressed hope that the achievements of India’s athletes will inspire the youth and encourage more aspiring sportspersons to take up sports, strive for excellence and represent the country with pride.

State Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Vakiti Srihari, also congratulated Chikitha for winning two gold medals. He expressed the hope that Chikitha would stand as a source of pride and an inspiration for all athletes in Telangana.

Vakiti Srihari also spoke with Chikitha’s father, Srinivas Rao, over the phone to offer his congratulations.