TSA Felicitates 15 Telangana Swimmers for National Masters Championship Participation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Swimming Association (TSA) is felicitating 15 Masters swimmers from Telangana who represent the state at the 22nd National Masters Swimming Championship 2026, held in Haryana

The Telangana contingent participates in various swimming events and age categories at the national championship, demonstrating their commitment, competitive spirit and passion for the sport. Their participation highlights the growing interest in Masters swimming in Telangana and the continued pursuit of excellence by swimmers across age groups.

The Valedictory Ceremony and Felicitation is being held today, September 29, 2026, at 7:00 PM, at Royal Arc 1, Sailing Annexe, Secunderabad Club, Tank Bund, Hyderabad.

Result Age Group 80+ Men

Suresh Kumar Verma (200M Backstroke Bronze) & (100M Freestyle Bronze)

Age Group 77 to 79 Men

Jagan Mohan Reddy (400M IM) (200M Butterfly Gold, 100M Butterfly Silver) & (400M Freestyle Silver) 2. Gold Medal & 2. Silver Medal.

Age Group 70 to 74 Men

Bandari Ashok (200M Backstroke Silver)

Age Group 45 to 49 Men

Ajith Sudershan (200M Freestyle Bronze) (4×50 M Medley Relay Bronze)

Age Group 25 to 29 Men

Raparthi Prashanth (4×50 M Medley Relay Bronze)

Age Group 30 to 34 Men

Syed Musa (4×50 M Medley Relay Bronze)

Age Group 30 to 34 Men

E.Abhinav Reddy (4×50 M Medley Relay Bronze)

Age Group 40 to 44 Women

Archana Muthyala (50M Backstroke Silver & 50M Freestyle Bronze)

Age Group 40 to 44 Women

Preeti Ramdas (50M Butterfly Silver & 400M Freestyle Bronze)

Age Group 40 to 44 Women

Nagaswati Putta (100M Freestyle 4th Position)

Age Group 35 to 39 Women

Megha Shukla (100M Butterfly 4th Position)

Age Group 65 to 69 Women

K.Ranjita Rao (200M Backstroke 4th Position)

Photo Caption: Sri P. Chandrashekar Reddy, President, Telangana Swimming Association, Sri G. Umesh, General Secretary, TSA, felicitating 15 Masters swimmers from Telangana who represent the state at the 22nd National Masters Swimming Championship 2026, held in Haryana, and Coches also seen in this Picture.

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