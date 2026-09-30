Woman Who Married Lover in Temple Found Murdered at Hyderabad OYO

Hyderabad: A woman who had reportedly married her lover at a temple after her family opposed their relationship was allegedly murdered at an OYO hotel in Ameerpet, with police investigating the case as a suspected murder.

The deceased has been identified as Shireesha, 34, from Nagasamandar village in Dharur mandal of Vikarabad district. She had married in 2013 but divorced her husband in 2016 following marital differences. She later lived with her parents and ran an SBI Customer Service Point.

During this period, Shireesha reportedly became acquainted with A. Srinivas, 38, from Oglapur village in Peddemul mandal. The two fell in love and, after their families opposed the marriage, reportedly got married at a temple.

As their families did not accept the relationship, the couple would reportedly travel to Hyderabad and stay at lodges before returning to their respective village.

On September 24, the couple checked into an OYO property, Gokul Pride, in the SR Nagar police station limits using the names “Durga” and “Ganesh”. The following morning, Srinivas reportedly told hotel staff that he was leaving and that the woman would check out after having breakfast.

When Shireesha failed to come out of the room for a long time, hotel staff opened the room with another key and found her dead. They alerted the police, who reached the scene and began an investigation.

Police suspect that Srinivas allegedly turned up the television volume and attacked Shireesha on the head with a curtain rod, resulting in her death. Police have launched a search for Srinivas.

According to the police, Srinivas had allegedly assaulted Shireesha in the past and had previously taken her for treatment. Police also reportedly found several cases against him related to alleged harassment of young women.

The investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and trace the accused.

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